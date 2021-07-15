FC Dallas visits Portland, looks to avoid 6th straight road loss

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FC Dallas (2-5-5) vs. Portland Timbers (4-6-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -115, FC Dallas +279, Draw +283; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas travels to Portland aiming to avoid its sixth straight road loss.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall a season ago while going 6-4-2 at home. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Dallas averaged 1.3 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 4-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Felipe Mora, Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Yimmi Chara.

FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.