Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal and state public land managers have implemented fire restrictions because of hot and dry weather as 14 large wildfires burn in Idaho. The fires have scorched about 200 square miles in the northern half of the state as of Wednesday. The northern third of the state has fire restrictions that prohibit campfires and smoking outside of a vehicle, except in an area free of flammable material. Most of the rest of the state is under restrictions that limit campfires to designated recreation sites. Officials say the entire state, except wilderness areas, is expected to have some level of fire restriction by Friday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump. In the plea hearing Wednesday, Josiah Colt admitted that he brought weapons and other tactical equipment to Washington, D.C., before the siege on the Capitol and that he obstructed an official proceeding — the charge to which he pled guilty — by disrupting Congress as lawmakers prepared to certify the vote electing President Joe Biden. In exchange for Colt’s plea and future cooperation in other cases, prosecutors agreed to drop three other felony charges against Colt.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prisons in Idaho are so understaffed that correctional officers often end up working mandatory 16-hour shifts, leaving them just eight hours to sleep, eat and see their families before returning to duty. Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told Board of Correction members Wednesday about the staff shortages, saying roughly one-quarter of correctional officer positions are vacant. That’s the lowest staffing rate the state has seen in the past six years. Prison understaffing can lead to dangerous conditions for workers and inmates. Several Idaho prisons have had to curtail visitation because of understaffing.

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continues to burn in north-central Washington while a fire near Wenatchee prompted mandatory evacuations. Firefighters across eastern Washington braced for the arrival of strong winds Wednesday night that could fan the flames of existing wildfires. The Chuweah Creek fire burning on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 34 square miles with 20% containment. Nespelem residents remain under evacuation notice. Another fire sparked mandatory evacuations in Chelan County on Wednesday. The Red Apple Fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage between the towns of Cashmere and Wenatchee along US Highway 2.