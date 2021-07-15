Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. Meanwhile, exploding trees and burning homes are among the terrifying sights residents in the Pacific Northwest are seeing as they flee dozens of fires amid a historic drought and sweltering heat. The Bootleg Fire has torched an area larger than New York City. The Dixie Fire is burning in California’s Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people.

UNDATED (AP) — The US West is getting hit with a triple whammy of record heat, megadrought and wildfires — and just a handful of numbers explains the how and why of this wild and deadly weather. A potential all-time record or two may have been set in Death Valley. June was the hottest on record. And less than 1% of the West is not in drought or abnormally dry. Summers in the West have warmed by 2.7 degrees in just 30 years. In 20 years the number of acres burned by wildfire has doubled on average. Scientists say this is climate change in action.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the heat caused issues such as sunburn and stunted growth that made the cherries unsuitable for the fresh cherry market. Many cherries were left on trees while others were picked but processed. Northwest Cherry Growers is still assessing the damage, but President B.J. Thurlby estimates that about 20% of the overall crop was lost due to heat conditions. Much of the loss came in the Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for Clark County have filed a notice of appeal in a lawsuit in which Don Benton, the former director of the now-defunct Department of Environmental Services, and two former employees prevailed in May. The Columbian reports the county in June asked the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II to review of each plaintiffs’ judgment. In response, the plaintiffs filed notice of a cross-appeal seeking the higher court’s review of a 2019 order regarding the county’s partial motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ amended claims. A Clark County Superior Court jury awarded Benton, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice $693,998. The trio was laid off after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about the then county manager.