Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. Meanwhile, exploding trees and burning homes are among the terrifying sights residents in the Pacific Northwest are seeing as they flee dozens of fires amid a historic drought and sweltering heat. The Bootleg Fire has torched an area larger than New York City. The Dixie Fire is burning in California’s Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been jailed after crashing his SUV at a construction zone and then trying to break into his in-laws’ home in suburban Seattle. Police said Sherman walked away from officers early Wednesday and then resisted when they told him he was under arrest. They subdued him with a police dog, and Sherman was treated at a hospital for cuts to his lower leg. Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times that no one was injured. Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, three with the 49ers and is now a free agent.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide drought emergency because of poor water supply conditions and hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region. The cities of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett areas are not included in the declaration, with the governor’s office saying that those areas have enough water storage to get through the summer. A drought emergency declaration is issued when water supply is projected to be below 75% of average, and poses a risk to water users. The declaration allows expedited emergency water right permitting and allows the state to address drought hardships by aiding state agriculture, protecting public water supplies and boosting stream flows to safeguard fish.

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continues to burn in north-central Washington while a fire near Wenatchee prompted mandatory evacuations. Firefighters across eastern Washington braced for the arrival of strong winds Wednesday night that could fan the flames of existing wildfires. The Chuweah Creek fire burning on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 34 square miles with 20% containment. Nespelem residents remain under evacuation notice. Another fire sparked mandatory evacuations in Chelan County on Wednesday. The Red Apple Fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage between the towns of Cashmere and Wenatchee along US Highway 2.