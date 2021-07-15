Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been jailed after crashing his SUV at a construction zone and then trying to break into his in-laws’ home in suburban Seattle. Police said Sherman walked away from officers early Wednesday and then resisted when they told him he was under arrest. They subdued him with a police dog, and Sherman was treated at a hospital for cuts to his lower leg. Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times that no one was injured. Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, three with the 49ers and is now a free agent.