Idaho Daybook

Thursday, Jul. 15 9:00 AM Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin discusses ‘vaccine mandate’ issues – Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin discusses the recent announcement that ‘some Idaho employers intend to terminate the employment of their employees who make certain personal health decisions’

Location: Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Jordan Watters, State of Idaho, 1 208 334 2200

Thursday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little hosts Capital for a Day in Troy – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts Capital for a Day in Troy, with Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne, Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever, Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey, Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams, and Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation, along with representatives of the Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Water Resources, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Location: Troy’s Lion Club, 415 S Main St, Troy, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Thursday, Jul. 15 – Friday, Jul. 16 FRB Chicago president speaks virtually at Rocky Mountain Economic Summit – Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit, which brings together economists and entrepreneurs from around the country to discuss issues and opportunities relating to the global economy. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans delivers virtual morning keynote, with other speakers including former House Speaker Paul Ryan, Bianco Research President and founder Jim Bianco, and Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Professor Paul McCulley

Location: Teton Springs Lodge & Spa, 10 Warm Creek Ln, Victor, ID

Weblinks: http://www.interdependence.org/, https://twitter.com/Interdependence

Contacts: Colleen Murphy, GIC marketing and communications, cmurphy@interdependence.org, 1 215 238 0990