Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage

Idaho at 2:30 p.m.

REQUIRED VACCINES-SPECIAL SESSION

BOISE — State lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little are failing Idaho residents by not preventing employers from requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Thursday. By KEITH RIDLER. SENT: 679 words. With AP Photo.

GRIZZLY COLLARED

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements, officials said Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 442 words. With AP Photo.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES

PULGA, Calif. — A California fire churned through unpopulated mountain wilderness Thursday, but posed no immediate threat to the nearby town of Paradise, site of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history. Still, survivors of the 2018 blaze worried that history could repeat itself. SENT: 1,022 words.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers. sent: 1,474 words.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, grew to 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) by Thursday morning and was about 10% contained, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources said. SENT: 252 words.