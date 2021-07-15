Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. Meanwhile, exploding trees and burning homes are among the terrifying sights residents in the Pacific Northwest are seeing as they flee dozens of fires amid a historic drought and sweltering heat. The Bootleg Fire has torched an area larger than New York City. The Dixie Fire is burning in California’s Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people.

AP-US-SCI-WILD-WEST-WEATHER-NUMBERS

Numbers explain how and why West bakes, burns and dries out

The US West is getting hit with a triple whammy of record heat, megadrought and wildfires — and just a handful of numbers explains the how and why of this wild and deadly weather. A potential all-time record or two may have been set in Death Valley. June was the hottest on record. And less than 1% of the West is not in drought or abnormally dry. Summers in the West have warmed by 2.7 degrees in just 30 years. In 20 years the number of acres burned by wildfire has doubled on average. Scientists say this is climate change in action.

HEAT WAVE-CHERRY CROP

Extreme heat takes out portion of Northwest cherry crop

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the heat caused issues such as sunburn and stunted growth that made the cherries unsuitable for the fresh cherry market. Many cherries were left on trees while others were picked but processed. Northwest Cherry Growers is still assessing the damage, but President B.J. Thurlby estimates that about 20% of the overall crop was lost due to heat conditions. Much of the loss came in the Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked.

BENTON LAWSUIT APPEAL

Clark County appeals Benton lawsuit outcome

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for Clark County have filed a notice of appeal in a lawsuit in which Don Benton, the former director of the now-defunct Department of Environmental Services, and two former employees prevailed in May. The Columbian reports the county in June asked the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II to review of each plaintiffs’ judgment. In response, the plaintiffs filed notice of a cross-appeal seeking the higher court’s review of a 2019 order regarding the county’s partial motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ amended claims. A Clark County Superior Court jury awarded Benton, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice $693,998. The trio was laid off after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about the then county manager.

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES-JET-FUEL-SHORTAGE

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

BREACHED SETTLEMENT DEAL-LAWSUIT

Ex-OHSU medical resident: School breached settlement deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former medical resident at Oregon Health & Science University who sued the school in 2018 alleging retaliation for complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination now says the school has breached their settlement. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after mediation, OHSU was to pay her $100,000 and she agreed to resign as in 2018. Her new lawsuit contends the school shared disparaging information about her with prospective employers and commented on the existence of the agreement in violation of the settlement. The suit filed Saturday seeks $20 million in damages. OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs issued a statement in response saying, “OHSU remains committed to ensuring the safety of our members and our patients.”

MAN DROWNS

Man drowns at White River Falls State Park

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in lower White River Falls south of The Dalles over the weekend. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Jason Manuel Vantine of Aloha was visiting White River Falls State Park with his two children Saturday when witnesses reported he and a daughter were in the river struggling in a whirlpool. Someone nearby jumped in the water and pulled the young girl, and later Vantine, out. When deputies and medics arrived about 12:20 p.m., authorities said, they assisted people with CPR on Vantine, but he could not be revived. The sheriff’s office says the children were not hurt.