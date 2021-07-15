Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfire near Wenatchee threatens more than 1,500 homes

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, has grown to 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) and was about 10% contained. The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says about 200 firefighters are battling the Red Apple Fire. The fire was threatening homes, apple orchards and an electrical substation, but no structures have been lost. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home Wednesday believed to be connected to the start of the wildfire. The cause remains under investigation. The fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage near US Highway 2. Residents of more than 1,500 homes were under evacuation notifications.

HANDYMAN DEATH-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to almost 10 years for stabbing handy man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for stabbing a handyman to death in 2018. Anthony Gregory Mallory was found guilty in May of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Michael Ochoa in the neck. Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said Mallory deserved a standard-range sentence as he showed no remorse, even laughing when told by his brother that Ochoa had died. Mallory claimed he stabbed Ochoa because he threatened him. But Ochoa’s girlfriend said Ochoa only asked Mallory if he knew where a trailer was before stabbing Ochoa. Ochoa died three days later.

JAIL INMATE DEATH

Police investigate death of female inmate at Lynnwood jail

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman at the Lynnwood city jail. A custody officer found the woman unresponsive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the shower of the female detention area in the jail. That’s according to Lynnwood police Cmdr. Sean Doty. Officers reportedly began trying to save her life. Medical personnel also arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the woman died. Lynnwood police said no other inmates were present when the woman died. The Kirkland Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death at the request of Lynnwood police.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. The Dixie Fire is burning in California’s Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where the 2018 conflagration killed 85 people. Meanwhile, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has had more explosive growth and covers more than 355 square miles Thursday. The latest heat wave to bake the West continues to abate but some areas are still seeing high temperatures along with low humidity levels.

RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED

Police: NFL’s Richard Sherman tried to break in at in-laws’

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been jailed after crashing his SUV at a construction zone and then trying to break into his in-laws’ home in suburban Seattle. Police said Sherman walked away from officers early Wednesday and then resisted when they told him he was under arrest. They subdued him with a police dog, and Sherman was treated at a hospital for cuts to his lower leg. Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times that no one was injured. Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, three with the 49ers and is now a free agent.

WASHINGTON DROUGHT

Drought emergency declared in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide drought emergency because of poor water supply conditions and hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region. The cities of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett areas are not included in the declaration, with the governor’s office saying that those areas have enough water storage to get through the summer. A drought emergency declaration is issued when water supply is projected to be below 75% of average, and poses a risk to water users. The declaration allows expedited emergency water right permitting and allows the state to address drought hardships by aiding state agriculture, protecting public water supplies and boosting stream flows to safeguard fish.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Firefighters brace for windy weather in eastern Washington

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continues to burn in north-central Washington while a fire near Wenatchee prompted mandatory evacuations. Firefighters across eastern Washington braced for the arrival of strong winds Wednesday night that could fan the flames of existing wildfires. The Chuweah Creek fire burning on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 34 square miles with 20% containment. Nespelem residents remain under evacuation notice. Another fire sparked mandatory evacuations in Chelan County on Wednesday. The Red Apple Fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage between the towns of Cashmere and Wenatchee along US Highway 2.

FENTANYL DISTRIBUTION SENTENCE

Man who mailed fatal fentanyl to ex-girlfriend sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle to more than four years in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed his ex-girlfriend. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said Wednesday that Jesse S. Dittmar sent envelopes containing the drug to the woman, who had moved to her brother’s home in Seattle. Documents say she was found dead on Jan. 29, 2019, less than 24 hours after she texted Dittmar that she had used some of the drugs that arrived in the mail, and that she was not feeling well. The King County Medical Examiner determined the woman died from acute drug intoxication including fentanyl.

HEAT WAVE-CHERRY CROP

Extreme heat takes out portion of Northwest cherry crop

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the heat caused issues such as sunburn and stunted growth that made the cherries unsuitable for the fresh cherry market. Many cherries were left on trees while others were picked but processed. Northwest Cherry Growers is still assessing the damage, but President B.J. Thurlby estimates that about 20% of the overall crop was lost due to heat conditions. Much of the loss came in the Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked.

AP-US-SCI-WILD-WEST-WEATHER-NUMBERS

Numbers explain how and why West bakes, burns and dries out

The US West is getting hit with a triple whammy of record heat, megadrought and wildfires — and just a handful of numbers explains the how and why of this wild and deadly weather. A potential all-time record or two may have been set in Death Valley. June was the hottest on record. And less than 1% of the West is not in drought or abnormally dry. Summers in the West have warmed by 2.7 degrees in just 30 years. In 20 years the number of acres burned by wildfire has doubled on average. Scientists say this is climate change in action.