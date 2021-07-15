AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 15.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Oregon AFSCME discusses child care investment – Oregon AFSCME holds a Zoom news conference with child care providers to discuss ‘the immediate need for investment in the vital services they provide working parents’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.oregonafscme.org/, https://twitter.com/oregon_afscme

Contacts: David Kreisman, AFSCME Oregon, dkreisman@OregonAFSCME.org

RSVP to dkreisman@oregonafscme.org for Zoom conference information

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM Senate Dems discuss Child Tax Credit payments – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow, Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, and Rev. Raphael Warnock discuss the Child Tax Credit payments secured by the Democrats in the American Rescue Plan to mark the first day that payments begin going out to American families, via press conference

Location: Senate Radio/TV Gallery, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Friends of the Columbia George webinar on climate change (virtual) – Columbia Gorge and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network hold a webinar on climate change and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, including recent action by local leaders on climate change and ongoing community activist efforts to safeguard Gorge communities from irresponsible fossil fuel transport and development. Speakers include former Hood River City Councilmember Peter Cornelison, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Conservation Director Michael, and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Co-Convener Eric Strid

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://gorgefriends.org/

Contacts: Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, friends@gorgefriends.org

Live, Free Zoom Event. Register: https://gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-04-15/a-climate-of-change.html

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge, with cyclists biking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.cascade.org/, https://twitter.com/CascadeBicycle

Contacts: Diana Bryant, Cascade Bicycle Club, dianab@cascade.org, 1 206 939 4314