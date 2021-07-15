Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:10 p.m.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

PORTLAND, Ore. — More people living along the eastern edge of an Oregon wildfire were told to evacuate late Thursday as the inferno once more began spreading rapidly and erratically in hot afternoon winds and a nearby, smaller fire gained a foothold. By Gillian Flaccus and Adam Beam. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

EVICTION MORATORIUM OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent. By Sara Cline. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

JOCKEY DEATH: Oregon jockey thrown from horse during race dies

RARE FISH-COAST: Tropical fish rare to Oregon Coast found on beach

The AP-Portland, Ore.