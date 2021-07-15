WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)Hit 5
02-14-17-29-30
(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000Keno
05-12-14-20-22-24-25-35-41-43-47-49-52-58-62-67-68-72-75-77
(five, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven)Match 4
01-07-09-21
(one, seven, nine, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Comments