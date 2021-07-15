Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 15.
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 15 9:00 AM Washington Student Achievement Council meeting
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee
Contacts: Aaron Wyatt, Communications Director, Washington Student Achievement Council , aaronw@wsac.wa.gov, 1 360 252 9942
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Port of Everett holds groundbreaking ceremony for Norton Terminal
Location: 2600 Federal Ave, Everett, WA
Weblinks: http://www.portofeverett.com/, https://twitter.com/PortofEverett
Contacts: Catherine Soper, Port of Everett, catherines@portofeverett.com, 1 425 388 0680
The groundbreaking event is taking place at the north end of Norton Terminal, which is only accessible traveling southbound. We will have directional signage out.
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 15 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee visits Clark County – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Moses Lake, meeting with local clean technology and energy companies REC Silicon and Group14 (11:00 AM PDT), holding a housing and homelessness roundtable with local elected officials and community leaders, Civic Center, 401 S Balsam St (1:45 PM PDT), tours Moses Lake Sleep Center, 1045 E Broadway Ave (2:25 PM PDT), and holds a media availability, 1045 E Broadway Ave (3:00 PM PDT)
Location: Moses Lake, WA
Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee
Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;
All media planning to cover any of these events must RSVP with the governor’s office by 8 AM Thursday and bring their credentials * meeting with REC Silicon and Group14 FYI only
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 15 1:00 PM King County Board of Health meeting on drug user health and a determinants of equity briefing
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov
Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov
Paste the following link into the address bar of your web browser: www.kingcounty.gov/boh/zoom to join online
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 15 5:30 PM Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy community briefing
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: https://www.nwseaportalliance.com/
Contacts: Northwest Seaport Alliance, info@nwseaportalliance.com
——————–
——————–
Saturday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge, with cyclists biking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: https://www.cascade.org/, https://twitter.com/CascadeBicycle
Contacts: Diana Bryant, Cascade Bicycle Club, dianab@cascade.org, 1 206 939 4314
