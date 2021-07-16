BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

WESTERN WILDFIRES Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain resources. Authorities say the fire destroyed 67 homes and 117 outbuildings overnight into Friday and is threatening 5,000 additional homes and smaller structures. By Gillian Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

Smoke and heat from a massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating giant “fire clouds” over the blaze — dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away. Authorities have put these clouds at the top of the list of the extreme fire behavior they are seeing on the Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 765 words. AP Photos.

RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED SEATTLE – Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. By Gene Johnson. Developing. AP Photos.

BBA—MARINERS-ANGELS: Los Angeles Hosts Seattle. 6:38 p.m. PDT game start. AP Photos.

—WASHINGTON-VACCINE LOTTERY: Motorcycle mechanic wins $1 million vaccine lottery prize.

—COUNTY JAIL-DISABILITIES: Clark County Jail reaches agreement on handling deaf inmates.