Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading up to 4 miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain firefighting resources. Authorities expanded evacuations late Thursday along the eastern edge of the Bootleg Fire, currently the largest in the U.S., and worry it could merge with another blaze. Dozens more fires were burning in 12 states. Among those was a new one near Paradise, California, the site of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. That fire was posing little risk so far but survivors of the 2018 blaze were worried.

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a journeyman jockey who rode thoroughbreds and quarter horses around the Pacific Northwest was killed Wednesday at the Crooked River Roundup Horse Race in Prineville. The Bulletin reports the Jockey Guild says 29-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa was based primarily out of Grants Pass. He was married and had three children who were known to greet him after his races. Prineville Police Capt. Larry Seymour said Thursday that Gutierrez-Sosa was killed about 7:40 p.m. in the first race of the night. Seymour says he was thrown from his horse and died from injuries sustained in the fall. Prineville Police and the state racing board are investigating.

UNDATED (AP) — The US West is getting hit with a triple whammy of record heat, megadrought and wildfires — and just a handful of numbers explains the how and why of this wild and deadly weather. A potential all-time record or two may have been set in Death Valley. June was the hottest on record. And less than 1% of the West is not in drought or abnormally dry. Summers in the West have warmed by 2.7 degrees in just 30 years. In 20 years the number of acres burned by wildfire has doubled on average. Scientists say this is climate change in action.

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — The Seaside Aquarium says a fish rarely found on the Oregon Coast washed up on Sunset Beach north of Seaside. KGW reports a 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah was reported to the aquarium Wednesday. Sunset Beach is located between Seaside and Warrenton on the northern coast. Aquarium officials said on social media that staff recovered it and that it created a stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to see the “beautiful and odd looking fish.” Officials say the fish will be dissected by a school group. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says opah, also known as moonfish, are warm-blooded fish that typically live in tropical and temperate waters in open ocean.