Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle judge has ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home. The judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, driving under the influence and two other offenses. He declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman a “pillar of the community” and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest. Police said he crashed his car and tried to break in to his in-laws’ home Wednesday.

UNDATED (AP) — Teams around the NHL spent the week shuffling their rosters to prepare for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner and Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson are among the players waiving no movement-clauses to allow other players to be protected. Minnesota bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, Chicago traded Duncan Keith to Edmonton, Colorado traded Ryan Graves to New Jersey and Florida bought out Keith Yandle. The league’s other teams, except Vegas, must submit their protected lists by Saturday. The Kraken reveal their picks at the expansion draft Wednesday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s last great expansion era was 30 years ago. It brought hockey into untapped markets. It also created some pretty terrible teams. The arrival of Vegas in 2017 changed the story. With new expansion draft rules in place, the Golden Knights took advantage and created a roster that not only won but reached the Stanley Cup Final in its first season. Those same rules are in place now for the Seattle Kraken. Seattle will put together its first team with an expansion draft next week. It will come with the expectation of trying to match what Vegas accomplished.

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche sent veteran defenseman Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils in a move made with an eye on the upcoming expansion draft of the Seattle Kraken. In exchange, the Avalanche acquired forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round selection in the 2021 draft from New Jersey. By trading Graves — along with Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson agreeing to waive his no-movement clause — the team can protect defensemen Devon Toews, Cale Makar and Samuel Girard. The Devils have plenty of room to protect Graves.