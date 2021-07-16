Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Largest wildfire in Oregon expands further; new evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading up to 4 miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain firefighting resources. Authorities expanded evacuations late Thursday along the eastern edge of the Bootleg Fire, currently the largest in the U.S., and worry it could merge with another blaze. Dozens more fires were burning in 12 states. Among those was a new one near Paradise, California, the site of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. That fire was posing little risk so far but survivors of the 2018 blaze were worried.

REQUIRED VACCINES-SPECIAL SESSION

Lt. Gov. McGeachin faults governor, lawmakers on vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s Republican lieutenant governor says state lawmakers and GOP Gov. Brad Little are failing residents by not preventing employers from requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At a news conference Thursday, Janice McGeachin repeated her request to reconvene the Legislature to pass the ban. McGeachin, who is running for governor, also faulted the executive branch without naming Little. Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Republican leaders in the House and Senate have been noncommittal about reconvening the Legislature amid concerns that the government should generally not interfere with the work requirements of private businesses.

AP-US-BIDEN-PUBLIC-LANDS-NOMINEE

Retired investigator: Biden nominee stonewalled 1989 probe

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former federal law enforcement officer is alleging that President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee U.S. lands in the Western states stonewalled a 1989 investigation into the sabotage of an Idaho timber sale. The allegation against U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning was made in a letter from a retired investigator released Thursday by a Republican lawmaker. Two of Stone-Manning’s friends were convicted of spiking trees to prevent them from being cut down and she testified against them at trial after receiving immunity. She was never charged with any crimes. The retired investigator alleges she was suspected of helping plan the sabotage.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfire near Wenatchee threatens more than 1,500 homes

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, has grown to 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) and was about 10% contained. The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says about 200 firefighters are battling the Red Apple Fire. The fire was threatening homes, apple orchards and an electrical substation, but no structures have been lost. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home Wednesday believed to be connected to the start of the wildfire. The cause remains under investigation. The fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage near US Highway 2. Residents of more than 1,500 homes were under evacuation notifications.

GRIZZLY COLLARED

1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that the grizzly and her three cubs were released to help biologists learn more about the endangered animals. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists captured the bear about 10 miles from the Washington-Idaho state line on federal land. The three cubs ran into the surrounding woods while biologists did a general health check on the mother. The cubs returned to her when the people left. Biologists became aware of the bear through images captured on wildlife cameras.

IDAHO WILDFIRES

Fire restrictions expand as 14 large wildfires burn in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal and state public land managers have implemented fire restrictions because of hot and dry weather as 14 large wildfires burn in Idaho. The fires have scorched about 200 square miles in the northern half of the state as of Wednesday. The northern third of the state has fire restrictions that prohibit campfires and smoking outside of a vehicle, except in an area free of flammable material. Most of the rest of the state is under restrictions that limit campfires to designated recreation sites. Officials say the entire state, except wilderness areas, is expected to have some level of fire restriction by Friday.