Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Largest wildfire in Oregon expands further; new evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading up to 4 miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain firefighting resources. Authorities expanded evacuations late Thursday along the eastern edge of the Bootleg Fire, currently the largest in the U.S., and worry it could merge with another blaze. Dozens more fires were burning in 12 states. Among those was a new one near Paradise, California, the site of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. That fire was posing little risk so far but survivors of the 2018 blaze were worried.

JOCKEY DEATH

Oregon jockey thrown from horse during race dies

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a journeyman jockey who rode thoroughbreds and quarter horses around the Pacific Northwest was killed Wednesday at the Crooked River Roundup Horse Race in Prineville. The Bulletin reports the Jockey Guild says 29-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa was based primarily out of Grants Pass. He was married and had three children who were known to greet him after his races. Prineville Police Capt. Larry Seymour said Thursday that Gutierrez-Sosa was killed about 7:40 p.m. in the first race of the night. Seymour says he was thrown from his horse and died from injuries sustained in the fall. Prineville Police and the state racing board are investigating.

AP-US-SCI-WILD-WEST-WEATHER-NUMBERS

Numbers explain how and why West bakes, burns and dries out

The US West is getting hit with a triple whammy of record heat, megadrought and wildfires — and just a handful of numbers explains the how and why of this wild and deadly weather. A potential all-time record or two may have been set in Death Valley. June was the hottest on record. And less than 1% of the West is not in drought or abnormally dry. Summers in the West have warmed by 2.7 degrees in just 30 years. In 20 years the number of acres burned by wildfire has doubled on average. Scientists say this is climate change in action.

RARE FISH-COAST

Tropical fish rare to Oregon Coast found on beach

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — The Seaside Aquarium says a fish rarely found on the Oregon Coast washed up on Sunset Beach north of Seaside. KGW reports a 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah was reported to the aquarium Wednesday. Sunset Beach is located between Seaside and Warrenton on the northern coast. Aquarium officials said on social media that staff recovered it and that it created a stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to see the “beautiful and odd looking fish.” Officials say the fish will be dissected by a school group. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says opah, also known as moonfish, are warm-blooded fish that typically live in tropical and temperate waters in open ocean.

HEAT WAVE-CHERRY CROP

Extreme heat takes out portion of Northwest cherry crop

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the heat caused issues such as sunburn and stunted growth that made the cherries unsuitable for the fresh cherry market. Many cherries were left on trees while others were picked but processed. Northwest Cherry Growers is still assessing the damage, but President B.J. Thurlby estimates that about 20% of the overall crop was lost due to heat conditions. Much of the loss came in the Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked.

BENTON LAWSUIT APPEAL

Clark County appeals Benton lawsuit outcome

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for Clark County have filed a notice of appeal in a lawsuit in which Don Benton, the former director of the now-defunct Department of Environmental Services, and two former employees prevailed in May. The Columbian reports the county in June asked the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II to review of each plaintiffs’ judgment. In response, the plaintiffs filed notice of a cross-appeal seeking the higher court’s review of a 2019 order regarding the county’s partial motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ amended claims. A Clark County Superior Court jury awarded Benton, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice $693,998. The trio was laid off after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about the then county manager.

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES-JET-FUEL-SHORTAGE

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.