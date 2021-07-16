Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COUNTY JAIL-DISABILITIES

Clark County Jail reaches agreement on handling deaf inmates

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Jail and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a settlement to ensure that people who are deaf or hard of hearing have equal access to services. The settlement stemmed from a complaint by a woman who was deaf and denied aids or services in 2019. There have been multiple similar lawsuits since 2014. An investigation found jail staff were not trained on how to assess an inmate’s communication needs despite the fact that the jail deals with many people with hearing impairments. Under the settlement, the jail must provide interpreter services for things like medical appointments and other services.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Erratic Oregon wildfire keeps exploding, confounding crews

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain resources. Authorities have expanded evacuations near the nation’s largest wildfire and worry the Bootleg Fire could merge with another blaze. It’s stymied firefighters for nearly a week with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior. Dozens more fires are burning Friday in 12 states. Among those is one near Paradise, California, the site of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. That fire is posing little risk so far, but survivors of the 2018 blaze are worried.

AP-US-RICHARD-SHERMAN-ARRESTED

Judge orders NFL’s Richard Sherman released without bail

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle judge has ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home. The judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, driving under the influence and two other offenses. He declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman a “pillar of the community” and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest. Police said he crashed his car and tried to break in to his in-laws’ home Wednesday.

SUPREME COURT-INQUEST RULING

Supreme Court reinstates King County police inquest system

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated sweeping changes made to the King County inquest procedures in 2018, providing an expanded avenue for the families of people killed by police to seek answers and culpability. In a unanimous opinion the justices on Thursday struck down most challenges by several county law enforcement agencies, including the King County Sheriff’s Office, which had argued successfully in superior court that King County Executive Dow Constantine had overstepped his authority in making the changes. The justices overturned the lower court ruling.

GRIZZLY COLLARED

1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that the grizzly and her three cubs were released to help biologists learn more about the endangered animals. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists captured the bear about 10 miles from the Washington-Idaho state line on federal land. The three cubs ran into the surrounding woods while biologists did a general health check on the mother. The cubs returned to her when the people left. Biologists became aware of the bear through images captured on wildlife cameras.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfire near Wenatchee threatens more than 1,500 homes

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, has grown to 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) and was about 10% contained. The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says about 200 firefighters are battling the Red Apple Fire. The fire was threatening homes, apple orchards and an electrical substation, but no structures have been lost. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home Wednesday believed to be connected to the start of the wildfire. The cause remains under investigation. The fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage near US Highway 2. Residents of more than 1,500 homes were under evacuation notifications.

AP-US-CYBERSECURITY-HACKING-FOR-HIRE

Microsoft says it blocked spying on rights activists, others

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft says it’s blocked tools developed by an Israeli hacker-for-hire company that were used to spy on more than 100 people around the world, including politicians, human rights activists, journalists, academics and political dissidents. Microsoft issued a software update and worked with the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto to investigate the secretive Israeli company, known as Candiru, that’s said to be behind the hacking efforts. The reports by Microsoft and Citizen Lab shine new light on a growing and lucrative industry of selling sophisticated hacking tools to governments and law enforcement agencies. Attempts to reach representatives of Candiru were unsuccessful. Microsoft did not name the targets but described them generally by category.

RARE FISH-COAST

Tropical fish rare to Oregon Coast found on beach

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — The Seaside Aquarium says a fish rarely found on the Oregon Coast washed up on Sunset Beach north of Seaside. KGW reports a 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah was reported to the aquarium Wednesday. Sunset Beach is located between Seaside and Warrenton on the northern coast. Aquarium officials said on social media that staff recovered it and that it created a stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to see the “beautiful and odd looking fish.” Officials say the fish will be dissected by a school group. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says opah, also known as moonfish, are warm-blooded fish that typically live in tropical and temperate waters in open ocean.

HANDYMAN DEATH-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to almost 10 years for stabbing handy man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for stabbing a handyman to death in 2018. Anthony Gregory Mallory was found guilty in May of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Michael Ochoa in the neck. Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said Mallory deserved a standard-range sentence as he showed no remorse, even laughing when told by his brother that Ochoa had died. Mallory claimed he stabbed Ochoa because he threatened him. But Ochoa’s girlfriend said Ochoa only asked Mallory if he knew where a trailer was before stabbing Ochoa. Ochoa died three days later.

JAIL INMATE DEATH

Police investigate death of female inmate at Lynnwood jail

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman at the Lynnwood city jail. A custody officer found the woman unresponsive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the shower of the female detention area in the jail. That’s according to Lynnwood police Cmdr. Sean Doty. Officers reportedly began trying to save her life. Medical personnel also arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the woman died. Lynnwood police said no other inmates were present when the woman died. The Kirkland Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death at the request of Lynnwood police.