Washington Daybook

——————–

Friday, Jul. 16 11:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee announces Shot of a Lifetime grand-prize winner – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces the $1 million grand-prize winner of the Shot of a Lifetime vaccine lottery, with other speakers including the winner and Washington’s Lottery Director Marcus Glasper

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

All media planning to attend in-person, please RSVP at emily.halvorson@gov.wa.gov. There will be a video/audio option for media unable to attend in-person

——————–

Friday, Jul. 16 12:00 PM Seattle grassroots groups protest Gates Foundation’s ‘undemocratic control over global good systems’ – AGRA Watch/Community Alliance for Global Justice hold a grassroots protest to oppose the Gates Foundation and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa influence in ‘promoting corporate and industrial agriculture’ at the upcoming UN Food Systems Summit in Rome

Location: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center, 440 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://cagj.org/

Contacts: Heather Day, Community Alliance for Global Justice, heather@cagj.org, 1 206 405 4600

——————–

Friday, Jul. 16 2:00 PM Court hearing for NFL’s Richard Sherman – Court hearing for former Seahawks Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman, charged with criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI and resisting arrest for allegedly trying to break in to his in-laws home. According to police reports, Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley. He then allegedly crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway and attempted to break into his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond * In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff obtained an ‘extreme risk protection order’ for Sherman, which barred him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself or others

Location: King County District Court, 516 3rd Ave., Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov/courts/DistrictCourt.aspx

Contacts: County clerk, 1 564 397 2292

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 17 8:30 AM Seattle Mariners 10th Annual Refuse To Abuse 5K

Location: T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/index.jsp?c_id=sea, https://twitter.com/Mariners

Contacts: Rebecca Hale, Seattle Mariners PI, rhale@mariners.com, 1 206 346 4324

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 17 11:00 AM King County Executive candidate State Sen. Joe Nguyen protests asphalt plant – King County Executive candidate Washington State Sen. Joe Nguyen joins a protest against Lakeside Industries’ proposed asphalt plant adjacent to the Cedar River on SR 169

Location: 18825 Renton-Maple Valley Rd, Renton, WA

Weblinks: https://meetjoenguyen.com/

Contacts: Will Casey, Left Wing Digital, will@leftwing.digital

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge, with cyclists biking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.cascade.org/, https://twitter.com/CascadeBicycle

Contacts: Diana Bryant, Cascade Bicycle Club, dianab@cascade.org, 1 206 939 4314