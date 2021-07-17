Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters say dry, unstable and windy conditions will keep fueling a massive wildfire in southern Oregon. The largely uncontained blaze grows by miles each day. The Bootleg Fire was just one of numerous wildfires burning across the U.S. West. Crews had to flee the fire lines of the Oregon blaze late Thursday after a dangerous “fire cloud” started to collapse, threatening them with strong downdrafts and flying embers. An initial review Friday showed the Bootleg Fire destroyed 67 homes and 117 outbuildings overnight in one county. Authorities were still counting the losses in a second county where the flames are surging up to 4 miles a day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is no exception as the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation, fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts are pointing at the highly contagious delta variant as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Last week the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases — an 11% increase from the previous week. Oregon’s data shows that the delta variant accounts for about only 5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but officials say that is likely an undercount and is expected to increase.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze. Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away. These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below. An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week. In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.