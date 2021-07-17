Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Damian Lillard says he has not requested a trade but wants the Portland Trail Blazers to be more urgent in their pursuit of a championship. The All-Star guard said Friday he expects to be with the Blazers next season, but made clear that he feels it needs to be with more talent around him. He says there is a lot of positives around the organization but the Blazers need to show they are serious about winning a championship. They lost in the first round of the playoffs this season, then replaced Terry Stotts with rookie coach Chauncey Billups.

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman says he’s “deeply remorseful” following his arrest in suburban Seattle this week. He tweeted a statement Friday before pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and fought with police as they detained him early Wednesday. Sherman said he’s been dealing with personal challenges for months but that’s no excuse for how he acted. Sherman was released from jail Thursday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Flexen continued his mastery of the Angels as the Seattle Mariners held off Los Angeles 6-5. Angels second baseman David Fletcher got two hits and extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history. Despite Flexen’s strong showing, Seattle’s bullpen nearly blew it. The Mariners held a 6-2 advantage going into the ninth inning before the Angels took advantage of a pair of errors, scoring three times to close within a run. With runners at the corners and two outs, Paul Sewald got Phil Gosselin to line out to right field to preserve the win.

UNDATED (AP) — Teams around the NHL spent the week shuffling their rosters to prepare for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner and Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson are among the players waiving no movement-clauses to allow other players to be protected. Minnesota bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, Chicago traded Duncan Keith to Edmonton, Colorado traded Ryan Graves to New Jersey and Florida bought out Keith Yandle. The league’s other teams, except Vegas, must submit their protected lists by Saturday. The Kraken reveal their picks at the expansion draft Wednesday.