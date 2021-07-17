AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge, with cyclists biking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.cascade.org/, https://twitter.com/CascadeBicycle

Contacts: Diana Bryant, Cascade Bicycle Club, dianab@cascade.org, 1 206 939 4314