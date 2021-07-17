AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 17.

Saturday, Jul. 17 8:30 AM Seattle Mariners 10th Annual Refuse To Abuse 5K

Location: T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Saturday, Jul. 17 11:00 AM King County Executive candidate State Sen. Joe Nguyen protests asphalt plant – King County Executive candidate Washington State Sen. Joe Nguyen joins a protest against Lakeside Industries’ proposed asphalt plant adjacent to the Cedar River on SR 169

Location: 18825 Renton-Maple Valley Rd, Renton, WA

Saturday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge, with cyclists biking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

Location: Virtual Event

Monday, Jul. 19 – Monday, Jul. 26 67th Annual Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Institute event

Location: Virtual Event

