Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rapidly growing wildfire south of California’s Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompted more evacuation orders and canceled an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire was about 32 square miles. The blaze is near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded to an area more than 100 square miles larger that New York City in windy conditions. Critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and multiple people were injured in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland, Oregon, a city that has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months. Mayor Ted Wheeler called the rash of shootings a “pandemic” and said he would push hard for more officers and resources for the Portland Police Bureau, which has lost 125 sworn officers in the past year. Portland has had 570 shootings so far this year. That’s more than twice the number in the same period in 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is no exception as the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation, fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts are pointing at the highly contagious delta variant as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Last week the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases — an 11% increase from the previous week. Oregon’s data shows that the delta variant accounts for about only 5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but officials say that is likely an undercount and is expected to increase.