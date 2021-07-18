Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rapidly growing wildfire south of California’s Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompted more evacuation orders and canceled an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire was about 32 square miles. The blaze is near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded to an area more than 100 square miles larger that New York City in windy conditions. Critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman says he’s “deeply remorseful” following his arrest in suburban Seattle this week. He tweeted a statement Friday before pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and fought with police as they detained him early Wednesday. Sherman said he’s been dealing with personal challenges for months but that’s no excuse for how he acted. Sherman was released from jail Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old motorcycle mechanic has won the top $1 million prize in Washington state’s vaccine incentive lottery. Gov. Jay Inslee presented the south King County resident with an oversized check at a news conference Friday. The winner, only identified as Kameron M., said he didn’t even know about the lottery until his mother got a call from the state Lottery. Washington is among several states that created lotteries in hopes of increasing the pace of vaccination. This week, the state hit the governor’s goal of 70% of people age 16 and older getting at least one dose of vaccine.