Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs in Los Angeles’ 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Taylor Ward homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the Angels’ seventh win in 11 games. Alex Cobb yielded five hits over 6 2/3 innings in another strong start for the Angels. Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the ninth for Seattle. Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in a game for the first time since August 2019.

SEATTLE (AP) — For now the NHL is on pause and waiting for Ron Francis and the Seattle Kraken to decide what they will do. The lists of players left unprotected for Seattle’s upcoming expansion draft will be released on Sunday after teams league-wide had a busy couple of days make deals to get ready for the arrival of the Kraken. Francis is Seattle’s general manager and will be responsible for the final decisions on what Seattle’s roster looks like when it’s announced on Wednesday night. Francis said his staff have gone through hundreds of scenarios getting ready for what will be a busy three days.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 84th minute and the Portland Timbers beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night before the first capacity crowd of the season at Providence Park. Ebobisse’s goal was the 300th for the Timbers at their downtown stadium. It came on a night when the Timbers were allowed a full crowd for the first time since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Clark made three saves to help Portland snap a two-game losing streak.