Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rapidly growing wildfire south of California’s Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompted more evacuation orders and canceled an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire was about 32 square miles. The blaze is near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded to an area more than 100 square miles larger that New York City in windy conditions. Critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.

BUNDY-TRESPASSING CASE

Ammon Bundy asks judge to toss trespassing verdict, acquit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has asked a judge to toss his conviction for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol and acquit him instead. He says in documents filed Thursday that the state’s trespassing law shouldn’t be applied to public property. While the request is permitted by the courts in Idaho and other states, it rarely succeeds. Bundy was arrested last year when he refused to leave a room in the Statehouse after officials ordered it to be cleared during a special session on the coronavirus. Bundy is known for leading armed activists in the 2016 occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon to protest federal control of public lands.

REQUIRED VACCINES-SPECIAL SESSION

Idaho GOP senators deny session to ban worker vaccine rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican leaders in the Idaho Senate are declining to reconvene the Legislature amid calls for legislation to prevent employers from requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations. But Republican Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and other leaders in a statement Friday say they want meetings with Republican Gov. Brad Little, House leaders and businesses to find solutions. Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, prompting calls for a special legislative session to create laws potentially banning such requirements. Republican Senate leaders say government shouldn’t overregulate business. But they also want to protect individual liberties.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-INJUNCTION

Lawsuit seeks more spill over Columbia Basin dams for salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.

WILDERNESS MINES

Montana drops ‘bad actor’ claim against Hecla mine executive

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Environmental regulators are dropping an effort to prevent an Idaho-based company and its president from obtaining mining permits in Montana. The state Department of Environmental Quality filed a case in 2018 seeking to block Hecla Mining Co. President Phillips Baker Jr., from involvement in two proposed silver and copper mines. Baker was an executive with Pegasus Gold, which went bankrupt in 1998, leaving state and federal agencies with more than $50 million in cleanup costs. Environmental groups criticized the dismissal, saying the “bad actor” law was passed after Pegasus’ bankruptcy. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s new director of the DEQ said the agency doesn’t believe it will lead to reimbursement for the cleanup costs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELKO COUNCILMAN’S DEATH

Elko city councilman Hance, 55, dies from COVID-19

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko city councilman has died from COVID-19. The Elko Daily Free Press reports 55-year-old William Hance tested positive for the coronavirus and died at a lodge in Lowman, Idaho on Wednesday. Boise County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson confirmed the death. Hance was elected to the council in 2018. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, businessman and owner of Ruby Mountain Lock & Safe located in the Ruby Mountain Pawn shop. According to Johnson, Hance was an owner of the lodge in Idaho where he died. He was reportedly attending to the affairs of his mother, who died last month in a car crash.