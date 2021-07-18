Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rapidly growing wildfire south of California’s Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompted more evacuation orders and canceled an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire was about 32 square miles. The blaze is near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded to an area more than 100 square miles larger that New York City in windy conditions. Critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.

RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED

NFL’s Richard Sherman ‘deeply remorseful’ after arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman says he’s “deeply remorseful” following his arrest in suburban Seattle this week. He tweeted a statement Friday before pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and fought with police as they detained him early Wednesday. Sherman said he’s been dealing with personal challenges for months but that’s no excuse for how he acted. Sherman was released from jail Thursday.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-INJUNCTION

Lawsuit seeks more spill over Columbia Basin dams for salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.

WASHINGTON VACCINE LOTTERY

Motorcycle mechanic wins $1 million vaccine lottery prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old motorcycle mechanic has won the top $1 million prize in Washington state’s vaccine incentive lottery. Gov. Jay Inslee presented the south King County resident with an oversized check at a news conference Friday. The winner, only identified as Kameron M., said he didn’t even know about the lottery until his mother got a call from the state Lottery. Washington is among several states that created lotteries in hopes of increasing the pace of vaccination. This week, the state hit the governor’s goal of 70% of people age 16 and older getting at least one dose of vaccine.

COUNTY JAIL-DISABILITIES

Clark County Jail reaches agreement on handling deaf inmates

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Jail and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a settlement to ensure that people who are deaf or hard of hearing have equal access to services. The settlement stemmed from a complaint by a woman who was deaf and denied aids or services in 2019. There have been multiple similar lawsuits since 2014. An investigation found jail staff were not trained on how to assess an inmate’s communication needs despite the fact that the jail deals with many people with hearing impairments. Under the settlement, the jail must provide interpreter services for things like medical appointments and other services.

SUPREME COURT-INQUEST RULING

Supreme Court reinstates King County police inquest system

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated sweeping changes made to the King County inquest procedures in 2018, providing an expanded avenue for the families of people killed by police to seek answers and culpability. In a unanimous opinion the justices on Thursday struck down most challenges by several county law enforcement agencies, including the King County Sheriff’s Office, which had argued successfully in superior court that King County Executive Dow Constantine had overstepped his authority in making the changes. The justices overturned the lower court ruling.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-FIRE CLOUDS-EXPLAINER

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze. Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away. These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below. An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week. In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.

GRIZZLY COLLARED

1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that the grizzly and her three cubs were released to help biologists learn more about the endangered animals. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists captured the bear about 10 miles from the Washington-Idaho state line on federal land. The three cubs ran into the surrounding woods while biologists did a general health check on the mother. The cubs returned to her when the people left. Biologists became aware of the bear through images captured on wildlife cameras.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfire near Wenatchee threatens more than 1,500 homes

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, has grown to 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) and was about 10% contained. The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says about 200 firefighters are battling the Red Apple Fire. The fire was threatening homes, apple orchards and an electrical substation, but no structures have been lost. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home Wednesday believed to be connected to the start of the wildfire. The cause remains under investigation. The fire started Tuesday evening and is burning grass and sage near US Highway 2. Residents of more than 1,500 homes were under evacuation notifications.

AP-US-RICHARD-SHERMAN-ARRESTED

Judge orders NFL’s Richard Sherman released without bail

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle judge has ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home. The judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, driving under the influence and two other offenses. He declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman a “pillar of the community” and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest. Police said he crashed his car and tried to break in to his in-laws’ home Wednesday.