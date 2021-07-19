BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Washington at 1:00 p.m.

WESTERN WILDFIRES The monstrous inferno burning in Oregon has grown to one-third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared to much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California. By Gillian Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US

TORONTO – Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 600 words.

FRED MEYER-STRIKE AUTHORIZATION

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. SENT: 330 words.

IN BRIEF

—HOMICIDES-TACOMA: Tacoma police investigate 2 weekend homicides.

—SOMALIA-TEMPORARY STATUS: US extends temporary status for Somalis, citing civil strife.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL CENTER: COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver medical center.