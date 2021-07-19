Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangerous for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the United States. The Bootleg Fire is considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and is burning an area about the size of Los Angeles. Meteorologists predict critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday, including lightning that could ignite new fire starts. Thousands of people face evacuation orders as several other fires also burn throughout West Coast states. Officials say there are about 70 active large fires and complexes of multiple blazes active across the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has asked a judge to toss his conviction for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol and acquit him instead. He says in documents filed Thursday that the state’s trespassing law shouldn’t be applied to public property. While the request is permitted by the courts in Idaho and other states, it rarely succeeds. Bundy was arrested last year when he refused to leave a room in the Statehouse after officials ordered it to be cleared during a special session on the coronavirus. Bundy is known for leading armed activists in the 2016 occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon to protest federal control of public lands.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican leaders in the Idaho Senate are declining to reconvene the Legislature amid calls for legislation to prevent employers from requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations. But Republican Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and other leaders in a statement Friday say they want meetings with Republican Gov. Brad Little, House leaders and businesses to find solutions. Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, prompting calls for a special legislative session to create laws potentially banning such requirements. Republican Senate leaders say government shouldn’t overregulate business. But they also want to protect individual liberties.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.