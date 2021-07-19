Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 to take two of three in the weekend series. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 34th home run in the ninth inning. David Fletcher went 0 for 5 and saw his 26-game hitting streak snapped. The streak is the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels. Luis Torrens also went deep for the Mariners, who have won five of their last seven. His solo shot off Patrick Sandoval in the fourth inning was his ninth of the season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Saturday. Fraley did not play in Friday and Saturday’s games against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Scott Servais said after Friday’s game that Fraley was under the weather after the initial test was negative. Fraley will be quarantined for at least 10 days from the day he first started showing symptoms.

UNDATED (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price has been exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft after backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final. Price agreed to be exposed so the Canadiens could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen. But the risk is that Seattle takes Price and his hefty contract so he can be the face of the NHL’s 32nd franchise. Price is the biggest but he’s not the only star left unprotected for the Kraken to select. St. Louis winger Vladimir Tarasenko is an option after asking the Blues for a trade. And Calgary exposed captain and 2019 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Mark Giordano.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have some big decisions to make when selecting players in their expansion draft. General manager Ron Francis could easily select an all-star team to get close to the $81.5 million salary cap. He could also build a young inexpensive core that grows together. Or there’s the option of following the Vegas Golden Knights with some combination of big-money stars and value picks. The Kraken also have some intriguing possibilities on side deals with NHL rivals to stockpile assets as Vegas did four years ago.