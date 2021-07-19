Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangerous for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the United States. The Bootleg Fire is considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and is burning an area about the size of Los Angeles. Meteorologists predict critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday, including lightning that could ignite new fire starts. Thousands of people face evacuation orders as several other fires also burn throughout West Coast states. Officials say there are about 70 active large fires and complexes of multiple blazes active across the U.S.

AP-US-PORTLAND-SHOOTING

2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and multiple people were injured in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland, Oregon, a city that has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months. Mayor Ted Wheeler called the rash of shootings a “pandemic” and said he would push hard for more officers and resources for the Portland Police Bureau, which has lost 125 sworn officers in the past year. Portland has had 570 shootings so far this year. That’s more than twice the number in the same period in 2020.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

After declines, Oregon again sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is no exception as the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation, fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts are pointing at the highly contagious delta variant as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Last week the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases — an 11% increase from the previous week. Oregon’s data shows that the delta variant accounts for about only 5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but officials say that is likely an undercount and is expected to increase.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-FIRE CLOUDS-EXPLAINER

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze. Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away. These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below. An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week. In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-INJUNCTION

Lawsuit seeks more spill over Columbia Basin dams for salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.

BUNDY-TRESPASSING CASE

Ammon Bundy asks judge to toss trespassing verdict, acquit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has asked a judge to toss his conviction for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol and acquit him instead. He says in documents filed Thursday that the state’s trespassing law shouldn’t be applied to public property. While the request is permitted by the courts in Idaho and other states, it rarely succeeds. Bundy was arrested last year when he refused to leave a room in the Statehouse after officials ordered it to be cleared during a special session on the coronavirus. Bundy is known for leading armed activists in the 2016 occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon to protest federal control of public lands.

CROWD CONTROL POLICE TRAINING REPORT

Consultants: Ordered training of police unit ‘disappointing’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City consultants have found that court-ordered training for a specialized crowd control unit run by Portland police turned out to be “overall disappointing” and led by an instructor who at times “appeared dismissive” of the judge’s ruling. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the training occurred in March before members of the Rapid Response Team resigned en masse last month. That came a day after one of its officers was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge and accused of striking a woman in the head with a baton last summer. The new report from the Chicago-based Rosenbaum & Associates says he team’s officers “did not seem to take the training seriously.”

DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN-JUSTIFIED

Jury: Deputy’s fatal shooting of man during chase justified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County grand jury has found that a deputy’s fatal shooting of a man during a foot chase “was justified and lawful.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports county sheriff’s Deputy Casey Newton fired five times at Jeremiah L. Wright, striking him in the torso, according to a statement issued by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. The statement says Wright turned toward the deputy and did not follow Newton’s orders to drop the gun. A Portland lawyer representing Wright’s wife Kayla Wright questioned the thoroughness of the police investigation, saying he spoke with witnesses who said they were never interviewed by police. He says whether it was a wrongful death still remains to be seen.