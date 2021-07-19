Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FRED MEYER-STRIKE AUTHORIZATION

Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL CENTER

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver medical center

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a patient floor at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver has sickened at least 10 patients and four employees in the last few days. Hospital and public health officials say the hospital has isolated the floor and started testing the remaining patients for COVID-19. All of the patients were in the hospital for other medical reasons when they contracted COVID-19. Of the 14 positive cases, only five are fully vaccinated. Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms of the disease. None of the 14 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators or moved to intensive care. None has died, officials said.

HOMICIDES-TACOMA

Tacoma police investigate 2 weekend homicides

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma Police say they are investigating two fatalities that happened over the weekend. One involved a female security guard and the other was a man who was shot. Police say the woman was working as a security guard and was found dead by her co-worker around 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say she died from trauma. Police were also called around 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance and found a Hispanic man on the ground and appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. No suspect has been found in either incident.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada. The utility said in a Sunday filing to California utility regulators that a repair man responding to a circuit outage on July 13 spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor and fire at the base of the tree. PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including a 2018 fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. The Dixie Fire is among dozens burning in the parched West. Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED

NFL’s Richard Sherman ‘deeply remorseful’ after arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman says he’s “deeply remorseful” following his arrest in suburban Seattle this week. He tweeted a statement Friday before pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and fought with police as they detained him early Wednesday. Sherman said he’s been dealing with personal challenges for months but that’s no excuse for how he acted. Sherman was released from jail Thursday.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-INJUNCTION

Lawsuit seeks more spill over Columbia Basin dams for salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.

WASHINGTON VACCINE LOTTERY

Motorcycle mechanic wins $1 million vaccine lottery prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old motorcycle mechanic has won the top $1 million prize in Washington state’s vaccine incentive lottery. Gov. Jay Inslee presented the south King County resident with an oversized check at a news conference Friday. The winner, only identified as Kameron M., said he didn’t even know about the lottery until his mother got a call from the state Lottery. Washington is among several states that created lotteries in hopes of increasing the pace of vaccination. This week, the state hit the governor’s goal of 70% of people age 16 and older getting at least one dose of vaccine.

COUNTY JAIL-DISABILITIES

Clark County Jail reaches agreement on handling deaf inmates

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Jail and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a settlement to ensure that people who are deaf or hard of hearing have equal access to services. The settlement stemmed from a complaint by a woman who was deaf and denied aids or services in 2019. There have been multiple similar lawsuits since 2014. An investigation found jail staff were not trained on how to assess an inmate’s communication needs despite the fact that the jail deals with many people with hearing impairments. Under the settlement, the jail must provide interpreter services for things like medical appointments and other services.

SUPREME COURT-INQUEST RULING

Supreme Court reinstates King County police inquest system

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated sweeping changes made to the King County inquest procedures in 2018, providing an expanded avenue for the families of people killed by police to seek answers and culpability. In a unanimous opinion the justices on Thursday struck down most challenges by several county law enforcement agencies, including the King County Sheriff’s Office, which had argued successfully in superior court that King County Executive Dow Constantine had overstepped his authority in making the changes. The justices overturned the lower court ruling.