AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jul. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jul. 19 – Monday, Jul. 26 67th Annual Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Institute event

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.rmmlf.org/

Contacts: RMMLF, info@rmmlf.org, 1 303 321 8100

https://profile.rmmlf.org/nc__event?id=a0l3h000001IVCJAA4

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 20 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 20 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Community Economic Development Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 21 7:00 PM Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala – Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala, with honorees including Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard and Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Other speakers include Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Pete Stauber, plus a performance from musician Natasha Bedingfield

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://globaldownsyndrome.org/, https://twitter.com/GDSFoundation

Contacts: Global Down Syndrome Foundation, 1 303 321 6277

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 21 NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken – 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck, with the League revealing the initial roster of expansion side Seattle Kraken. The team pick 30 players – one from each other team, except previous expansion side Vegas Golden Knights – with each side allowed to protect no more than 11 players

Location: Gas Works Park, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nhl.com, https://twitter.com/NHL, #NHLDraft

Contacts: Emily Campbell, NHL, ecampbell@nhl.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 21 AbSci expected to announce final IPO pricing – AbSci expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the AI-powered synthetic biology company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $15 – $17

Weblinks: https://www.absci.com/, https://twitter.com/abscibio

Contacts: AbSci press , press@absci.com