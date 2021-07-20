BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES The nation’s largest wildfire provided wildlife researchers in Oregon with an unexpected experiment. Ecologists in a vast region of wetlands and forest have spent the past decade thinning young trees and using planned fires to try to restore the thick stands of ponderosa to a less fire-prone state. By Gillia Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES State authorities said Tuesday the Department of Natural Resources would temporarily close all recreation and public access to DNR-managed lands in eastern Washington due to the extreme fire danger. SENT: 270 words.

BLUE ORIGIN-BEZOS VAN HORN, Texas – Jeff Bezos blasted into space Tuesday on his rocket company’s first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft. By Marcia Dunn. SENT: 1,200 words. AP Photos.

BBA—MARINERS-ROCKIES

Colorado hosts Seattle. 5:40 p.m. PDT game start. AP Photos.

—NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-WASHINGTON: Northwest heat wave: Death toll reaches at least 112.

—AMAZON-COVID TESTING: Amazon to end testing for COVID-19 at warehouses this month.

—UNITED AIRLINES-PAINE FIELD: United Airlines to halt service to Paine Field in Everett.

—CATHOLIC BISHOP-RENO: Seattle bishop replacing retiring Catholic bishop in Reno.

—SHELLFISH ILLNESSES-HEAT WAVE: Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave.

—NURSE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT: $5.5 million settlement reached in nurse lawsuit.