Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The threat of thunderstorms and lightning has prompted officials in Oregon to ask for wildfire crews from outside the Pacific Northwest to prepare for additional blazes. Resources are already hugely devoted to a massive fire in the state that has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island. The 537-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles (483 kilometers) southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The Bootleg Fire is fueled by extreme weather and keeps growing by miles each day. Officials with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon are asking for more outside crews to be ready should there be a surge in fire activity there.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, as an 18-year-old woman who had graduated from high school last month. Portland Police said Monday that Makayla Maree Harris was killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. Relatives told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she had graduated from Grant High School in early June and was the youngest in her family with six siblings. Harris was one of two people killed in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland that also injured multiple people. Oregon’s largest city has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and multiple people were injured in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland, Oregon, a city that has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months. Mayor Ted Wheeler called the rash of shootings a “pandemic” and said he would push hard for more officers and resources for the Portland Police Bureau, which has lost 125 sworn officers in the past year. Portland has had 570 shootings so far this year. That’s more than twice the number in the same period in 2020.