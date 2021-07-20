Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board. The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He’ll blast off Tuesday morning from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas. They’ll become the youngest and oldest ever to fly in space. Blue Origin’s capsule is fully automated, so there’s no need for trained staff on the brief space hop. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson rocket plane needs two pilots to operate. Branson beat Bezos to space on July 11.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, as an 18-year-old woman who had graduated from high school last month. Portland Police said Monday that Makayla Maree Harris was killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. Relatives told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she had graduated from Grant High School in early June and was the youngest in her family with six siblings. Harris was one of two people killed in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland that also injured multiple people. Oregon’s largest city has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a patient floor at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver has sickened at least 10 patients and four employees in the last few days. Hospital and public health officials say the hospital has isolated the floor and started testing the remaining patients for COVID-19. All of the patients were in the hospital for other medical reasons when they contracted COVID-19. Of the 14 positive cases, only five are fully vaccinated. Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms of the disease. None of the 14 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators or moved to intensive care. None has died, officials said.