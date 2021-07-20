Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are down to pick 30 players in the NHL expansion draft on Wednesday night. What they might do is anyone’s guess, but The Associated Press has put together a mock draft. Montreal goalie Carey Price is the gem of the available players but his injury status and price tag raises questions. The Kraken instead might look at Stanley Cup champion and 2016 Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby. Seattle must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders who must count for at least $48 million against the salary cap.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson is out of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. She’ll be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the U.S. in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games. Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum. Samuelson says in a statement that she’s fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and took every precaution. The Seattle Storm player adds that she’s heartbroken but will be cheering for her teammates.