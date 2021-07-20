Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO WOLVES-LAWSUIT

Groups: Idaho wolf law will cause grizzly bear, lynx deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups have notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials of their intent to file a lawsuit over an expanded wolf-killing law the groups say will result in the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bear and lynx. The Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and others on Monday gave a required 60-day notice of their intent to sue if Idaho officials don’t prohibit all hunting, trapping and snaring in grizzly bear and lynx habitat. The Republican governor in May signed into law a measure that lawmakers say could lead to killing 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves through expanded hunting and trapping.

YELLOWSTONE-GUIDE SENTENCED

Man who guided illegally in Yellowstone gets week in jail

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Oklahoma man to a week in jail and ordered him to pay $1,100 for guiding visitors illegally in Yellowstone National Park. Federal prosecutors said Monday that 60-year-old Theodore Eugene Garland, of Edmond, Oklahoma, led visitors who trespassed in thermal areas and elsewhere, cliff-jumped in an off-limits area and altered a river’s flow in 2020. A judge found Garland guilty of the violations in April and sentenced him July 2. Garland had a guide permit but an online cliff-jumping video prompted an investigation. An attorney for Garland said Monday the judge recognized his client did wrong but also inspired people about Yellowstone.

SMALL MODULAR REACTORS-IDAHO

Eastern Idaho nuclear project goes from 12 to six reactors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Utah energy cooperative says it will reduce the number of small modular nuclear reactors it will build in Idaho from 12 to six. But Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems says the reactors will be more efficient than previously planned so the amount of power produced will only drop from 600 to 462 megawatts. A cooperative spokesman tells the Post Register that a plant with six reactors would be the right size for its members and outside utilities that want to join. The first-of-a-kind project is part of a U.S. Energy Department effort to reduce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change.

LT. GOV. MCGEACHIN-PUBLIC RECORDS LAWSUIT

Idaho Press Club sues Lt. Gov. McGeachin over public records

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Press Club is suing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin after several journalists said they were wrongly denied access to public records. The statewide press association filed the lawsuit Monday, asking a judge to order McGeachin to fully release the records about her Education Task Force and to comply with the timelines set under the state’s Public Records Act. The Idaho Press Club also wants McGeachin to pay for the club’s legal fees and pay penalties for having improperly denied the records requests. McGeachin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

NORTHERN ROCKIES-HEAT

Heat and smoke choke northern Rockies as fire danger spikes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Extreme heat has broken decades-old records as it descended on parts of the northern Rocky Mountains. The heat is elevating the dangers posed by dozens of wildfires burning across a region parched by drought and blanketed with dangerous smoke. A scorching 111 degrees was recorded Monday in the southern Montana city of Columbus along the Yellowstone River. Forecasters say the heat wave will linger through Thursday. They warned that periods of wind could stir up wildfires already burning, and lightning storms could start new ones. Warnings for high fire risk are in place for almost all of Montana and Idaho and portions of Wyoming.

FRED MEYER-STRIKE AUTHORIZATION

Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.