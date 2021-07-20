Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The threat of thunderstorms and lightning has prompted officials in Oregon to ask for wildfire crews from outside the Pacific Northwest to prepare for additional blazes. Resources are already hugely devoted to a massive fire in the state that has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island. The 537-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles (483 kilometers) southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The Bootleg Fire is fueled by extreme weather and keeps growing by miles each day. Officials with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon are asking for more outside crews to be ready should there be a surge in fire activity there.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Portland shooting victim graduated high school last month

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, as an 18-year-old woman who had graduated from high school last month. Portland Police said Monday that Makayla Maree Harris was killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. Relatives told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she had graduated from Grant High School in early June and was the youngest in her family with six siblings. Harris was one of two people killed in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland that also injured multiple people. Oregon’s largest city has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months.

FRED MEYER-STRIKE AUTHORIZATION

Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.

AP-US-PORTLAND-SHOOTING

2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and multiple people were injured in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland, Oregon, a city that has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months. Mayor Ted Wheeler called the rash of shootings a “pandemic” and said he would push hard for more officers and resources for the Portland Police Bureau, which has lost 125 sworn officers in the past year. Portland has had 570 shootings so far this year. That’s more than twice the number in the same period in 2020.

SMALL MODULAR REACTORS-IDAHO

Eastern Idaho nuclear project goes from 12 to six reactors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Utah energy cooperative says it will reduce the number of small modular nuclear reactors it will build in Idaho from 12 to six. But Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems says the reactors will be more efficient than previously planned so the amount of power produced will only drop from 600 to 462 megawatts. A cooperative spokesman tells the Post Register that a plant with six reactors would be the right size for its members and outside utilities that want to join. The first-of-a-kind project is part of a U.S. Energy Department effort to reduce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

After declines, Oregon again sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is no exception as the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation, fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts are pointing at the highly contagious delta variant as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Last week the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases — an 11% increase from the previous week. Oregon’s data shows that the delta variant accounts for about only 5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but officials say that is likely an undercount and is expected to increase.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-FIRE CLOUDS-EXPLAINER

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze. Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away. These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below. An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week. In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-INJUNCTION

Lawsuit seeks more spill over Columbia Basin dams for salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted fishing and conservation groups to ask a federal court to order more spill from dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers next spring to aid the migration of endangered salmon and steelhead runs. Earthjustice and other groups asked Friday in a federal court in Portland, Oregon, for more water to be released to help the fish navigate a series of dams in the river basins. Increasing the amount of water helps flush young fish along their river migration to reach the ocean where they mature. The groups are also seeking lowered reservoir levels to help speed fish migration through reservoirs that are routinely too hot.