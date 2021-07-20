Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfires bring smoke to popular WA hiking, biking areas

MAZAMA, Wash. (AP) — A popular hiking and mountain biking region in north-central Washington state is under a layer of smoke as two large wildfires continue to burn in hilly, forested areas near the towns of Winthrop and Mazama in the Methow Valley. Hot temperatures and winds are also fanning wildfires near the towns of Wenatchee, Yakima and Walla Walla. The Methow Valley fires forced the closure of a portion of State Route 20, the North Cascade Highway, a popular scenic route across mountains. IWhile the smoke impact eased Tuesday morning, Mazama, Winthrop and Twisp may experience periods of unhealthy and hazardous smoke as winds shift through the day.

UNITED AIRLINES-PAINE FIELD

United Airlines to halt service to Paine Field in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — United Airlines plans to suspend service out of Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, beginning in early October. In a statement Monday, a United spokesperson said that the airline has “continued to evaluate and adapt its network” and that the decision is “based on demand trends.” The airline now operates one daily United Express flight between Denver International Airport and Paine Field, which will be discontinued beginning October 5, according to the statement. The Seattle Times reports United said it will continue to serve the region with nonstop service to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco

NURSE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT

$5.5 million settlement reached in nurse lawsuit

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A class-action lawsuit brought by thousands of nurses who said they weren’t properly paid for lunch and other breaks has settled with Kitsap County’s main health care system, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. The case filed by a nurse at the former Harrison Medical Center included more than 7,000 employees of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. The lawsuit accused the health care system of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state law. Under the $5.5 million settlement, nurses will receive an average payment of $510. The actual amounts depend on wages and other factors.

SHELLFISH ILLNESSES-HEAT WAVE

Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are warning of a spike in shellfish-related illnesses believed to be connected to last month’s heat wave. The Washington Department of Health has reported 52 cases of vibriosis so far in July. That surpasses the highest number of cases ever recorded for the month. Of those cases, 26 were contracted from commercial oysters and four were harvested recreationally. The bacteria that causes the illness, vibrio, multiplies rapidly in warmer conditions. Health officials say another effect of the recent heat wave is the perfect storm of conditions for vibrio infections.

CATHOLIC BISHOP-RENO

Seattle bishop replacing retiring Catholic bishop in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of retiring Catholic Bishop Randolph R. Calvo of Reno and named Auxiliary Bishop Daniel H. Mueggenborg of Seattle as his successor. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, publicized the pope’s appointment of Muggenborg in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Mueggenborg, 59 has been an auxiliary bishop of Seattle since 2017. The Oklahoma native was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma. An altar server as a boy, he later served as pastor of three parishes in Tulsa. Calvo, who turns 70 next month, has headed the northern Nevada diocese since 2006.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Portland shooting victim graduated high school last month

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, as an 18-year-old woman who had graduated from high school last month. Portland Police said Monday that Makayla Maree Harris was killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. Relatives told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she had graduated from Grant High School in early June and was the youngest in her family with six siblings. Harris was one of two people killed in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland that also injured multiple people. Oregon’s largest city has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months.

FRED MEYER-STRIKE AUTHORIZATION

Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL CENTER

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver medical center

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a patient floor at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver has sickened at least 10 patients and four employees in the last few days. Hospital and public health officials say the hospital has isolated the floor and started testing the remaining patients for COVID-19. All of the patients were in the hospital for other medical reasons when they contracted COVID-19. Of the 14 positive cases, only five are fully vaccinated. Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms of the disease. None of the 14 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators or moved to intensive care. None has died, officials said.

HOMICIDES-TACOMA

Tacoma police investigate 2 weekend homicides

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma Police say they are investigating two fatalities that happened over the weekend. One involved a female security guard and the other was a man who was shot. Police say the woman was working as a security guard and was found dead by her co-worker around 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say she died from trauma. Police were also called around 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance and found a Hispanic man on the ground and appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. No suspect has been found in either incident.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to one-third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared to much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California. The fire’s jaw-dropping size contrasted with its relatively small impact on people underscores the vastness of the American West. It also offers a reminder that Oregon is still a largely rural state, despite being known mostly for its largest city, Portland. The Bootleg Fire is just the fourth-biggest wildfire in the state’s modern history. It is burning in one of the most remote areas of the continental U.S.