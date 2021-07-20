AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 20.

Tuesday, Jul. 20 9:00 AM Bicameral Dems urge inclusion of Civilian Climate Corps in reconciliation process – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrats Sens. Ron Wyden, Chris Coons, and Ed Markey and Reps. Joe Neguse, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Judy Chu, and Marcy Kaptur discuss the inclusion of the Civilian Climate Corps in the upcoming reconciliation process and lay out their agreement on goals, structure, and standards for the program, via press conference

Location: Senate Swamp, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://coons.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenCoonsOffice

Contacts: Hannah Smith, Office of Sen. Chris Coons, hannah_smith@coons.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5042

To RSVP, please email Sally Tucker at Sally.Tucker@mail.house.gov

Tuesday, Jul. 20 10:00 AM Dem Reps. Peter DeFazio and Jan Schakowsky discuss safety measures in federal infrastructure packages – Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio and Jan Schakowsky; Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety President Cathy Chase and families of truck crash, distracted driving crash, child ‘hot car’ and seatback failure victims discuss needed safety provisions included in the House INVEST in America Act but currently missing in the Senate Surface Transportation Investment Act, via virtual press conference. Other speakers include National Highway Traffic Safety Administration former Administrator Joan Claybrook, Families for Safe Streets co-founder Amy Cohen, International Association of Chiefs of Police Highway Safety Committee Member Chris Olson, and American Public Health Association Executive Board Chair Dr Deanna Wathington

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.saferoads.org, https://twitter.com/SafeRoadsNow

Contacts: Pete Daniels, Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, pdaniels@saferoads.org, 1 301 442 2249

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hmxb99XTTdWi5gy37LXobQ

Tuesday, Jul. 20 11:30 AM Oregon Gov. Brown holds wildfire briefing – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds a press availability to provide an update on the state’s ongoing interagency response to wildfires across Oregon

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 9:30 a.m., July 20, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

Tuesday, Jul. 20 1:00 PM Oregon Public Health Advisory Board Strategic Data Plan Subcommittee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Via Zoom meeting. Members of the public may join remotely by phone at 669-254-5252; meeting ID 969 8167 3410 Passcode: XNz1kX; or by computer, tablet or smartphone by launching this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/96981673410?pwd=ZGVudHUwU01iVytlQVNvVTB6anUrZz09

Tuesday, Jul. 20 2:30 PM Democratic Reps. and the Green New Deal Network hold press conference on climate action – Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Barbara Lee, Debbie Dingell, Juan Vargas, Melanie Stansbury, Mark Pocan, Peter Welch, Peter DeFazio, and Seth Moulton and Green New Deal Network leaders hold a ‘Go Bigger for Climate, Care and Justice’ press conference, outlining priority investments and policies that are necessary to combat the climate crisis, economic hardships, and injustices

Location: Capitol Reflecting Pool, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.greennewdealnetwork.org/, https://twitter.com/GND_Network

Contacts: Sumer Shaikh, Green New Deal Network , sshaikh@greennewdealnetwork.org, 1 774 545 0128