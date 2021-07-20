WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Hit 5

21-24-26-35-42

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $455,000

Keno

02-05-06-07-10-18-26-29-31-34-42-48-49-50-51-52-54-61-73-75

(two, five, six, seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, seventy-three, seventy-five)

Match 4

13-14-16-17

(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen)

Mega Millions

10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(ten, twenty-six, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $161 million