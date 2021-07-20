WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)Hit 5
21-24-26-35-42
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $455,000Keno
02-05-06-07-10-18-26-29-31-34-42-48-49-50-51-52-54-61-73-75
(two, five, six, seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, seventy-three, seventy-five)Match 4
13-14-16-17
(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(ten, twenty-six, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $128 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
