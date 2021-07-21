Banner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) _ Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.4 million.

The Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $155.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.8 million.

Banner shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.90, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

