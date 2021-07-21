BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21. By Wilson Ring. SENT: 430 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke and ash from massive wildfires in the American West clouded the sky and led to air quality alerts Wednesday on parts of the East Coast as the effects of the blazes were felt 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) away. By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline. SENT: 740 words.

SEATTLE — The Associated Press has learned that the Seattle Kraken will not be selecting Montreal goaltender Carey Price in the NHL expansion draft. By Tim Booth. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

Four-time Olympic women’s basketball gold medalist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were chosen as U.S. flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday night. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

