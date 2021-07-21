Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to re-election in deep-red Oklahoma. But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month. The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday that it found probable cause Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” This year, she shared links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media. Giddings claimed on Facebook that a political rival was pushing for the ethics hearing as a form of “dirty politics.” The 19-year-old intern had reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her. He denied wrongdoing but resigned.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says the Biden administration could be behind private health care businesses requiring their employees get COVID-19 vaccines. McGeachin is acting governor with Gov. Brad Little out of the state. She has sent what she calls a formal inquiry to the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare concerning the requirement. Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System announced the vaccine requirement earlier this month ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread. They have said the vaccine requirements are intended to keep health care facilities open and employees and patients safe.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.