Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that’s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. Skies over New York City were hazy as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. Oregon’s Bootleg Fire grew to 606 square miles (1,569 square kilometers) — half the size of Rhode Island.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As infernos continue to rage across Oregon, officials say that the state will need “every firefighter on deck” this wildfire season.” Currently, 5,000 firefighters are battling blazes in the state, including 2,000 working on the Bootleg Fire — the nation’s largest active wildfire that has grown to 607-square-mile (1,572 square kilometers). Along with the exceedingly hot and dry conditions, Ruiz-Temple said that this wildfire season is historic in terms of the amount of resources that have been deployed. Fire officials say that while there are still some local crews and National Guard members available to help, teams from Utah and California have also been brought to Oregon.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Utah energy cooperative says it will reduce the number of small modular nuclear reactors it will build in Idaho from 12 to six. But Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems says the reactors will be more efficient than previously planned so the amount of power produced will only drop from 600 to 462 megawatts. A cooperative spokesman tells the Post Register that a plant with six reactors would be the right size for its members and outside utilities that want to join. The first-of-a-kind project is part of a U.S. Energy Department effort to reduce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change.