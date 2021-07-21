Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state troopers on Tuesday arrested a person in Seattle they believe was throwing rocks and debris at cars on the freeway — a recent trend officials say has become a growing problem in the Seattle area. The Seattle Times reports authorities arrested the 31-year-old man from Seattle for allegedly throwing rocks and debris at seven vehicles going west on Interstate 90 around 4 p.m. Trooper Chase Van Cleave said one of the three drivers who remained on scene reportedly started chasing the suspect after their vehicle was hit. The man stopped fleeing after a state trooper, who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area, arrived on scene. No one was injured.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.

MAZAMA, Wash. (AP) — State authorities said Tuesday the Department of Natural Resources would temporarily close all recreation and public access to DNR-managed lands in eastern Washington beginning July 23 due to the extreme fire danger. The closure takes effect on Friday. The move comes as a popular hiking and mountain biking region in north-central Washington state is under a layer of smoke as two large wildfires continue to burn in hilly, forested areas near the towns of Winthrop and Mazama in the Methow Valley. In total, state officials say about 900 fires have burned more than 218 square miles (565 square kilometers) this year.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — United Airlines plans to suspend service out of Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, beginning in early October. In a statement Monday, a United spokesperson said that the airline has “continued to evaluate and adapt its network” and that the decision is “based on demand trends.” The airline now operates one daily United Express flight between Denver International Airport and Paine Field, which will be discontinued beginning October 5, according to the statement. The Seattle Times reports United said it will continue to serve the region with nonstop service to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco