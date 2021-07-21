Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DENVER (AP) — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-4. Gonzales had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15. He’d been 0-4 in eight starts since then and also spent a month on the injured list with a strained left forearm. Gonzales allowed two runs in five innings and posted the victory 65 miles from where he grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado. He got the better of All-Star Germán Márquez, who lost at Coors Field for the first time since May 4. Márquez permitted four runs and seven hits in six innings. In his five previous starts combined, he had given up three runs.

SEATTLE (AP) — Short of being awarded the franchise and the completion of an arena, the biggest step in the creation of the Seattle Kraken comes Wednesday with the expansion draft. Seattle will get a chance to show whether it intends to be a contender right away. The festivities could possibly soothe some bitter feelings in Seattle from more than a decade ago. The expansion draft lands on the same week during which the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics were sold 15 years ago, the first step in the franchise’s departure for Oklahoma City.

UNDATED (AP) — When Collin Morikawa tapped in for par to win the British Open, that meant 263 days until the next major. But there’s still big golf left on the calendar. The Olympics are next week for 60 men. Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen are among six players at the 3M Open in Minnesota who chose not to play. Some of them are geared toward the FedEx Cup playoffs and the $15 million prize. The Junior Ryder Cup will be canceled this year. On the USGA front, it is taking 13 of its amateur events to Bandon Dunes in Oregon.